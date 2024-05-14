High lake levels in North Texas force park, boat ramp closures

NORTH TEXAS — All the rain North Texas has been getting this spring has helped fill lakes in the metroplex, but for some, the water level is so high, that it's forced cities to close parks and boat ramps.

Right now, Grapevine Lake is more than nine feet above its typical level.

The City of Grapevine temporarily closed two popular waterfront parks, Meadowmere and Lakeview, and all but two boat ramps.

"The water has overcome the picnic tables, the cabanas, and everything else," said Grapevine Fire Chief Darrell Brown. "Where we're standing, here at Oak Grove Park – Minnow Loop, it's liable to close later this week if waters continue to rise."

High water creates hazardous conditions for both swimmers and boaters since there could be things that aren't normally underwater people could hit.

"You could jump in and hit one of those submerged objects and have a really bad day on the lake," Brown said.

CBS News Texas

Across Grapevine Lake, Flower Mound had to shut down part of Twin Coves Park, including several RV sites, cabins, the main pavilion, and the boat ramp.

Lewisville Lake is more than four feet above normal, which has also impacted recreational activities there. Several cities have had to close boat ramps, portions of waterfront parks, or public docks.

"The Dallas area lakes are all at 100%, and some of them over 100% right now," said Kimberly Sorensen, the boater education manager with Texas Parks & Wildlife, the agency that enforces boating laws on the water. "As that water level rises, it might pick up debris and obstacles on the shoreline that might be floating in the waterway. So it's a good idea to slow down, pay attention to your environment, and try not to run over obstacles in the water."

It's also even more of a reason to wear a life vest, whether you're relaxing on a boat or swimming.

Brown doesn't expect the water level to go down much between now and Memorial Day Weekend, which typically draws a big crowd to the lake.

"So if you plan to come to Grapevine Memorial Day, don't let the high water keep you away, but if you come, bring some patience with you because where you wanted to go might be underwater," he said. "Be prepared to try a new place to picnic."

People should be extra vigilant along the shoreline as well.

The rising water level may force snakes, fire ants, and other creatures to move from their typical habitats as they look for higher ground.