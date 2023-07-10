Hidden in plain sight: I-Team visits chop shop

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – With a steady supply of stolen cars and trucks, business is booming for chop shops. That's according to the Dallas Police Department Auto Theft Task Force, which says the shops can be set up almost anywhere: backyards, businesses, even along busy streets.

That's where we found an alleged chop shop, on the open-air roof of a legitimate business blocks from the Dallas Zoo and Bishop Arts District. DPD Detective Bryan Roden said his team was alerted to the location after a man tracked his stolen van to the address. According to Roden, the task force found evidence of at least 50 stolen cars and trucks that had passed through the property.

The I-Team analyzed five years' worth of reports from across North Texas and found vehicle thefts up in most cities. While some police departments reported 100, 200, or 300%+ increases, nowhere is the problem bigger than in Dallas, which saw 13,412 cars and trucks stolen last year.

Fort Worth came in second with just 3,105, followed by Arlington, Garland and Irving.

In Dallas, stolen vehicles are brought back to the DPD impound lot on Vilbig Road, along with cars from crashes, fires parking violations or other crimes.

That's where we met Major James Lewis. He says the current spike in auto thefts can be traced back to the pandemic, when supply chain issues drove up prices of vehicles and parts. "It's harder to get the parts you need. Well, when that occurs that makes the parts more valuable," said Lewis. "That makes the risk of stealing one of these vehicles - to some individuals - more worth the chance."

Lewis says police rely on the public to provide tips about chop shops. "'Hey, there's a building over here, I'm always hearing noises all times of night,'" he said. "'Hey, there's a building over here, always cars coming and going all times a day.' That allows us to focus in on those areas and say hey, is that something we need to explore further."

The task force also drove us into a common spot for theft: a parking garage. Here, we learned the best ways to help keep your car safe. "Try to park where there's a lot of other people around," said Det. Roden. "Not by yourself." He says crowds are good, but clutter is not. You don't want to give criminals a cover story for being near your vehicle.

And pay attention to how you pull into a parking space. "Always try to, if you can, always try to back in." Roden says you want your windshield to face out. That can make it more difficult for thieves to disguise what they're doing. While none of these tips are steal-proof, it's about making your car too much trouble to steal.

Roden also says, don't think your GPS system is fail-safe. That is often one of the first things thieves will disable once inside the vehicle. He says it's better to buy an after-market tracking device or wheel lock.