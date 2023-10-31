Watch CBS News
HGTV names Galveston's Grand Galvez hotel as creepiest place in Texas

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

GALVESTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Wondering what the creepiest place in Texas is?

Well, HGTV has crowned the Grand Galvez hotel in Galveston as just that.

The Grand Galvez opened its doors in 1911 and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1979. 

The hotel, also known as the "Queen of the Gulf" has a rich history and is told to be haunted by the "Lovelorn Lady" who took her life there after she heard that her love died at sea. He arrived at the hotel, alive, days later.

Guests say they experience cold breezes, doors slamming and flickering lights.

