Here's how you can avoid scams during healthcare open-enrollment

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - It's that time of year again—millions of Americans are reviewing, making changes and selecting their options for their healthcare coverage through their employer or the federal government. But, experts say this open enrollment time can also be open season for scammers.

Be on the lookout for calls, emails, or texts about special offers. Some pose as a government entity like Medicare claiming to help you maximize your benefits, but they are really trying to collect personal information like your name, billing address, and in some cases your banking information and social security number.

Data experts say Texans have received more than 80,000 open enrollment-related robocalls in the last couple of weeks. Nationwide its more than nine times that.

According to Transaction Network Services which analyzes current robocall trends and scams American's have received more than 800,000 Medicare open enrollment-related robocalls.