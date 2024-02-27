Herd of goats run wild through Arlington neighborhood

ARLINGTON - Tuesday morning, Arlington police were called to corral a herd of about 60 goats that were loose in a neighborhood off Brown Blvd around 7:30 a.m.

Immediately people were curious where the goats came from in the first place.

City officials say they were supposed to be in an enclosed portion of Arlington's Crystal Canyon Natural Area, not roaming the streets.

They suspect a runner or jogger may have opened their enclosure, letting them free.

Their purpose at the park is a two-week feeding frenzy. According to the City, the goats are a collaborative effort between Arlington and the company Open Space Development.

"They are here to clear the area," said Open Space Development President Quincy Crow. "They're not supposed to clear people's lawns and landscapes," he joked. "The goats are here to clear this forest."

A few hundred goats were brought in last week and will be in the park until next week as part of a natural solution to clear underbrush and invasive plants in the area, reducing fire danger and maintaining safety.

The goats, known for their brush-clearing abilities, are set to consume approximately 50 miles of brush over two weeks, officials said.

While the unexpected goat sighting amused many on social media, it shed light on the ecological benefits of using goats for vegetation management in urban areas.

"They are to everyone's benefit," Crow said.

This is the first time the city of Arlington has tried a solution like this to clear brush.

"So far everyone is really happy with their work," said Michael Debrecht with Arlington Parks and Rec. "I haven't heard any complaints, so we're excited to see the future benefits of using the goats. We plan to have them back next year," he said.

By using goats, not only does the City get to avoid harsh chemicals and chainsaws, but the goats naturally fertilize the area and till the soil.

Residents are urged to respect the goats' enclosure and allow them to work undisturbed.