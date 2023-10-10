Helium balloon catches fire after crashing into power lines in Kaufman County

KAUFMAN COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas.com) — A helium balloon involved in an international race burst into flames Monday evening after crashing into a power line structure in Kaufman County.

Kaufman County officials said the balloon came down off U.S. Highway 175, near Crandall, just after 7:15 p.m.

It first crashed into high-powered transmission lines and then distribution lines before catching fire, said Kaufman County emergency manager Steve Howie.

Two people were on board during the crash and were taken to Parkland Hospital in Dallas, where they are both expected to recover.

They have since been identified as pilots Pjotr Halas and Krzystotf Zapart, from Swidnica, Poland. The two were racing as part of the 66th annual Coupe Aéronautique Gordon Bennett gas balloon race.

Halas and Zapart had launched from Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Saturday, and teams from the U.S. and eight other countries were participating.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will be conducting an investigation into the crash.