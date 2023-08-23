Heat advisory in effect until Wednesday evening

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - We're tracking more heat in your First Alert Forecast. However, a brief break from the extreme heat is on the way.

A heat advisory is in effect for North Texas until 9:00 p.m. Wednesday night. Feels-like temperatures could get as high as 107 degrees or higher in several communities.



Remember to protect yourself from the heat! Drink plenty of water and check on your elderly neighbors and pets.

High temperatures will be around 104 degrees Wednesday under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Evening lows will be in the mid 80s.



Wednesday is an ozone action day. Our atmosphere is unhealthy for sensitive groups. An elevated fire threat is also in effect due to the lack of rain and low humidity, so avoid outdoor burning.

Heads up! Weather Alerts are posted from Thursday through Saturday due to the dangerous heat. In fact, excessive heat warnings are likely as our temperatures rise to levels between 106 degrees and 108 degrees, so start planning ahead for the extreme heat.



Some heat relief is on the way though! A cold front is forecast to slide in from the north this weekend, giving way to a few isolated showers and storms. In fact, the rain chance on Saturday is around 10%, then up to 20% on Sunday and Monday. And with the front sliding south of the area by early next week, our high temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 90s.