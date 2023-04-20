'Every moment counts': Heart disease survivor shares how cycling saved his life

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) — A North Texas man is on a mission to inspire others to get active after a blocked artery almost killed him.

"My doctor told me point blank, 'If you were sedentary, you could be dead because the vein that pumps the blood would have been clogged and you would have just keeled over,'" Fort Worth resident Shawn Tubre recalled. "'But because you exercise, your heart had figured out a way to keep pumping the blood.'"

Tubre's love for cycling began when he was a kid, and he credits his favorite hobby with saving his life. He was training for a 105-mile event in 2019 when he noticed some abnormalities on his heart rate monitor.

"So to be safe, because this was the biggest ride I was ever going to do, I decided to go to my doctor and get the health check," Tubre said.

A cardiologist ultimately discovered a 98% blockage on his main artery, which is also known as "the widowmaker" if it is fully blocked.

"I was scared to death," Tubre said. "To hear that doing all that I've done in my life—trying to be as healthy as I was—that I could still have keeled over at any moment, just put a shock through my body that was unbelievable."

He later had surgery to place a stent in his heart and has been able to make a full recovery.

"I've learned that time is valuable...that every moment counts," Tubre said.

Part of his time is now spent helping raise awareness about heart disease, and encouraging others to go see a doctor if they feel like something is off.

"Don't think you can just figure it out yourself because if I would have tried to figure out my condition myself, I'm not sure I'd be standing here telling you this story right now," he said.

According to the American Heart Association, taking proactive steps now can prevent a stroke or heart attack in the future.

"One of our strongest drivers in health equity is for everyone in our community have to have access to knowing their numbers, understanding if they have hypertension, [and] how to get treatment for that," said Corrie Harris, the executive director of the Tarrant County American Heart Association.

Tubre credits his treatment with helping him get back on his bike and ride into a new chapter. After his surgery, he left a decades-long career in media to become the director of Fort Worth Bike Sharing.

"I knew that it was time to live life exactly as I wanted it to, and I feel like I've done that," he said.

Tubre is one of the survivors the American Heart Association is honoring Saturday at the 2023 Tarrant County Heart Ball.

The event will be held at the Worthington Renaissance Hotel in Fort Worth and will raise funds for research and advocacy. Find more information about tickets here.