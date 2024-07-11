Watch CBS News
Harris County Sheriff's Office searching for gunman after a deputy was fatally shot while responding to assault

By CBS Texas Staff

/ CBS Texas

HOUSTON – A Harris County Sheriff's deputy was fatally shot while responding to an assault on Wednesday.

Officials say it happened late Wednesday night at a pizza restaurant in Houston. The gunman was reportedly mad about their order and began beating up an employee. 

The deputy, a 28-year-old, was ambushed, shot multiple times and died.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the department will not rest until the gunman is in their custody.

HCSO is still trying to locate the suspect and is asking anyone with information to contact them at 713-221-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

The deputy was with HSCO for five years.

