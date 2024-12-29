Habitat for Humanity remembers Jimmy Carter's contributions to North Texas neighborhoods

NORTH TEXAS — Former President Jimmy Carter and First Lady Rosalynn Carter helped build 50 homes in Dallas' East Oak Cliff and Fort Worth's central Meadowbrook neighborhood. It was part of their annual Habitat for Humanity work project in 2014.

Jacqueline Wills, who now calls that neighborhood home, says she will never forget seeing the former president join volunteers and getting his hands dirty. All in the name of helping others.

"They had the houses on this street marked 1 through 10 and ours was number 1 and they called it the Carter house because President Carter himself worked on it," said Wills. "It was such an honor it was a humbling experience but it was such an honor to have him and his wife here working with us. I will never forget that and I'll be totally indebted to him for the rest of my life."

Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity CEO Ashley Brundage sent out this statement following the announcement of Carter's death.

Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity

"The staff and families of Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity celebrate and remember President Jimmy Carter today, for the indelible mark he left on thousands of lives over the last 40+ years through his work with Habitat for Humanity," said Brundage.

"Ten years ago last fall, a few days after his 90th birthday, President Carter and his wife Rosalynn visited Dallas to work alongside hundreds of volunteers and families to build 30 homes and renovate 20 others in the East Oak Cliff neighborhood of Dallas. We will honor him today, and every day by continuing his legacy of strengthening our communities by providing affordable homeownership opportunities for those who need it most. We all thank you, President Carter, for your tireless work with Habitat for Humanity."

The other 20 homes the Carters worked on are located in Fort Worth. According to Trinity Habitat for Humanity, "This success lead to the launch of our Neighborhood Revitalization Initiative in our first three partner neighborhoods in Fort Worth – Como, Hillside Morningside, and Carver Heights East."