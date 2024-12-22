Guns pulled during fight inside North East Mall, 2 arrested according to Hurst police

HURST — Hurst police have arrested two people after officials say they both pulled out a gun during a fight inside North East Mall.

Just before 5 p.m. on Sunday, two uniformed officers who were patrolling the mall were flagged down near the food court and told that someone had fired a weapon.

The officers called for backup and officers from several nearby departments also responded to the mall.

The two individuals were located by officers within 10 minutes. During the investigation, police determined that neither person ever fired their weapon, but both did display a handgun.

The two people have been arrested and are now facing disorderly conduct charges and police say additional charges are possible.

The Hurst Police Department urges the public that the mall has returned to normal operations and that there is no continuing threat to the public.