Gunman at-large after shooting in East Fort Worth

FORT WORTH - A man is in stable condition after he was shot in the elbow.

Fort Worth police say the shooting happened around the intersection of Sandy Lane and Ederville Road near the Nina Mart Convenience Store Thursday night.

The man told police that he and a group of friends were leaving the convenience store when an unknown gunman shot several times from an unknown direction.

The man said that he and his friends ran from the scene when he realized he had been struck in the elbow. He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is currently no gunman in custody.