GRIT Fitness in Dallas spreads joy with bra drive, heartfelt cards for unsheltered women

DALLAS – When considering winter clothing donations, most people think of items like jackets, gloves and socks — but bras are often overlooked.

For the second year in a row, GRIT Fitness, a locally-owned gym in Dallas, is addressing this issue by providing unsheltered women with gently used bras during the chilly season.

"This is one of the reasons I joined GRIT," said Julie Ayala. "I love that GRIT gives back to the community."

Ayala and other gym members wrote holiday cards and donated gently used bras to women at the OurCalling homeless shelter in Dallas.

For example, one card read, "I hope their holidays are filled with much love, peace and joy," Ayala added.

Owner Brit Wold emphasized that bras are a necessity for women that is often overlooked.

"Some people bring two bras, three bras," said Wold. "The bras can be new or gently used, so some women use it as an opportunity to go through their closet and give away bras that they've never worn. We usually get more than we bargain for."

In total, GRIT donated over 50 bras to OurCalling.

If you would like to help the shelter this holiday season, CLICK HERE.