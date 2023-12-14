Watch CBS News
Greenville High School teacher Corey Bankston arrested on child porn charge

By Annie Gimbel

HUNT COUNTY - Robotics coach and Greenville High School teacher Corey Bankston was arrested Thursday, Dec. 14.

He's accused of possession of child pornography, according to the school district.  

Bankston was placed on administrative leave for the time being.

The district is cooperating with law enforcement officials in their investigation. 

CBS News Texas has reached out to the district for more details. 

First published on December 14, 2023 / 2:23 PM CST

