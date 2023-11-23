Gratitude can give you great physical and psychological benefits

Thankfulness comes in all different kinds of forms, especially during the holiday season. Whether it's gifting, hugs, or conversations with those close to us, the practice of showing gratitude has both psychological and physical benefits.

We all know simply saying "thank you" is part of basic manners that many of us were taught as children. But, have you ever wondered what kind of effect intentful practices of gratitude could have on our well being every single day?

Dr. Anne-Katherin Eiselt, the behavioral science director for Teledoc Health, has studied the science behind being grateful.

"There are many benefits both on your physical health and mental health when we look at what brain areas are activated," she said. "When our mood improves, we might feel more motivated to do the things we enjoy and gives us more reason to be grateful so it's almost like a reinforcing loop that we have."

And how does this impact our bodies"?

"What we see in studies is also an effect on your sleep, for example," Eiselt explained. "So, if you practice gratitude before bed time, you may counter act those negative ruminating thoughts that sometimes disrupt sleep…and we also see an effect in stress reduction."

She says practicing thankfulness can be done by things like journaling, telling someone how you feel, or even paying kindness forward with a gesture or a gift…all of which are natural reactions to gratitude.

"When we think about gratitude in general, it's a very positive social emotion," she said.

Eiselt says studies have proven the holiday season comes with many stress factors that can effect someone's well being, but it's also a time with cheer and plenty of opportunities to spread thankfulness.

"It's a perfect time to start a routine of being more mindful and thankful, but really, it is something that should carry out throughout the whole year."

She says if you aren't already practicing thankfulness now would be a great time to start.

"Maybe during family dinner, you can talk about what you are thankful for or incorporate those little moments of reframing and shifting your mindset throughout the day," Eiselt concluded.