Grassroots Democrats discuss whether President Biden should still run for reelection

TEXAS – Grassroots Democrats who spoke with CBS News Texas were split on whether President Biden should continue to run for reelection or step aside.

Their differences come as the president sat for his first, extended television interview since the June 27 debate that raised alarms among Democrats.

The president agreed to be interviewed in Wisconsin, one of the battleground states, where the Real Clear Politics average of polls shows he is tied with the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump.

Marjorie Asturias, Lew Blackburn, and Jody Bland spoke with CBS News Texas.

All three said they're very concerned about the idea of Mr. Trump returning to the White House.

They acknowledged they were disappointed in President Biden's debate performance.

For his part, the President said again Friday that he's staying in the race and vowed to beat Mr. Trump.

Two of the people said President Biden should stay on the ticket and continue to run for another four years.

But one of them, Asturias, disagreed because of what she called the President's "super-cringy" debate. "Very concerned. Concerned enough that I am seriously asking the President to reconsider his bid for reelection."

Blackburn disagreed with her saying, "To change horses at this late date, it's almost like telling the Republicans we give up. You know, we're going to put somebody in to practice for next time. But we shouldn't be doing that, and just say we're going to give up on Biden and just hope that we'll do better in four years."

Bland said, "I trust the President himself to make that decision. Joe Biden has proven time in and time out that he's a man of character and a man of integrity. If he needs to step aside, I trust that he will do that if it's in the best interests of the country."

During the group interview, we asked them who they would prefer to be on the top of the ticket if President Biden decided to step aside and not run for another four years.

