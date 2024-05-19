Grapevine wrapping up 40th annual Main Street Fest

GRAPEVINE — The 40th annual Grapevine Main Street Fest kicks wraps up at 6 p.m. Sunday, and organizers expect anywhere from 100,000 to 150,000 people to attend the three-day event. More than 70 vendors are also out in the heart of downtown Grapevine.

You and your family can go on dozens of rides at the festival. There's everything from kid-friendly gators to thrilling rides and of course, a Ferris wheel.

The sound of live music fills the streets of historic downtown Grapevine for the annual festival. Lots of dancing and fair rides also line Main Street. Kids of all ages are enjoying the classic fair food, including everything from funnel cakes and corn dogs to deep-fried Oreos and nachos.

The family-friendly fest features a kid zone and lots of fun in the carnival midway along with the craft brew experience for adults.

Visit Grapevine spokesperson Elizabeth Schrack is glad the festival had sunny weather after several weekends of rain.

"The clouds parted just in time for us. We've had fantastic weather," she said. "It has been warm, but we have lots of shade, lots of iced treats, some ice cream, some snow cones. Everyone is having a really great time coming out and enjoying the really nice weather. We needed a break from the rain."

Once Main Street Fest wraps up, Grapevine will be getting ready for September's Grapefest, a Texas wine experience, in September.