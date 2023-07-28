Grapevine stabbing leaves 1 person dead & another behind bars, police say

GRAPEVINE (CBSNewsTexas.com) — One man is dead and another is behind bars after a stabbing in Grapevine Thursday evening, police said.

It happened just after 7 p.m. at a home in the 1300 block of Airline Drive near Main Street, north of Highway 114.

Police have not released information on what led to the fight, but they said one person is currently in jail.

This is a developing story, please click back for updates.