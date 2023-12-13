Nearly a year after 2 tornadoes ripped through Grapevine, Sam's Club announces reopening date

GRAPEVINE – Almost a year after two EF-1 tornadoes ripped through Grapevine, Sam's Club has announced plans to reopen.

The company said the club, located at 1701 State Hwy 114, will be "revitalized" and undergo "extensive renovations" before reopening in late 2024.

Grapevine Mills Mall and Walmart were also impacted by the tornadoes.

"We are thrilled to announce the reopening and revitalization of our Grapevine location and are excited for the opportunity to directly serve the Grapevine community again," Lance de la Rosa, EVP and chief operating officer at Sam's Club, said. "We're looking forward to providing an enhanced shopping experience and delivering on our promise of helping our members share more, serve more and live more through value, convenience and quality."

As part of its reopening announcement, Sam's Club says they will be providing $30,000 through a grant and in-kind charitable donations to support the Grapevine Relief and Community Exchange.

Sam's Club will also be offering the Dallas-Fort Worth market an exclusive discount on new memberships in celebration of the reopening.

"We are delighted to welcome back Sam's Club to our community," said William D. Tate, mayor of the City of Grapevine. "Sam's Club has been a valued establishment for nearly 20 years in Grapevine, and the reopening will not only bring convenience to our residents but also contribute to the economic prosperity of Grapevine. We appreciate Sam's Club's commitment to investing in our city and supporting local businesses."