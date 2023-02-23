Grapevine police make arrest in New Year's Eve street takeover

GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Few crimes annoy Texans more these days than groups of street racers who block intersections to perform stunts and shoot fireworks only to avoid capture.

But police in Grapevine have announced a big arrest after a two month investigation to show the street racing community that it won't be tolerated there.

On New Year's Eve in downtown Grapevine, a handful of vehicles blocked an intersection on Main Street, reviving engines, squealing tires, and performing stunts.

Fabio Lorduy watched it happen.

"Absolutely obnoxious, I've never seen it before," he said.

The manager of Chill says his bar and restaurant could have burned to the ground because of the fireworks involved.

"[Shrubs in front of the bar] caught on fire, and I was just able to stomp them out with my foot before anything got bigger," Lorduy said.

A dozen officers quickly arrived on the scene that night but the drivers involved got away.

Nearly two months after the incident, Grapevine Police announced the arrest of 22-year-old Juan Carlos Rodriguez, the man authorities believe organized the illegal event.

"We wanted to make sure that this group doesn't come back and that this is not the city where people are going to do this," said Amanda McNew, public information officer for the Grapevine Police Department.

Grapevine police say this investigation shows how you can help break these cases.

They credit citizens for this arrest possible by taking photos, recording videos and calling 911 immediately.

"They would find videos on social media or photos and they sent them to our detectives, and that was critical," McNew said.

The failed police response in Austin last week to an intersection takeover by street racers brought attention to how difficult it can be for law enforcement to stop the illegal activity.

Grapevine police are charging Rodriguez, who was arrested in Sweetwater, with engaging in organized criminal activity, which is a felony.

That's fine with those who are sick and tired of scenes like this and want police to make enforcement a priority.