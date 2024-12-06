Grapevine pastor, substitute teacher accused of possessing child porn

A man who works as a pastor and teacher in Grapevine is under arrest for possession of child pornography, police said Friday.

The suspect, 38-year-old Arturo Alarcon, was an associate pastor at 121 Community Church. He was also a substitute teacher in Grapevine-Colleyville ISD and was a volunteer with the after-school program at the Grapevine Community Outreach Center.

Grapevine PD said the investigation started when a missionary couple discovered hidden cameras in a church-owned mobile home used to host visiting families. During the investigation, detectives found an image of child pornography on Alarcon's cell phone.

Police said do not have evidence of additional crimes at this time, but are analyzing several electronic devices that were in Alacron's possession.

CBS News Texas has reached out to 121 Community Church and the Grapevine Community Outreach Center for comment.

In a letter to parents obtained by CBS News Texas, GCISD said that Alacron had previously substituted at Timberline Elementary, but the district terminated his status as a substitute when told of his arrest. The letter said GCISD will provide more information to the community if police find a further connection to the school district.