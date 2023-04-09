Grand Prairie police investigating robbery that ended in murder

GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Grand Prairie police are searching for possible suspects in a shooting that left a man dead on Friday night.

At about 9:30 p.m. on April 7, officers responded to a shooting call in the 2400 block of North Carrier Parkway.

When they arrived, police found a man who had apparently been shot and died at the scene. He has since been identified as 33-year-old Daniel Garcia.

After speaking with a witness, investigators believe that Garcia was robbed at gunpoint by three unknown men who ended up shooting and killing him.

Police have not named any suspects and are continuing their investigation.

If you have information about this crime, Grand Prairie Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of the suspects. You can submit an anonymous tip by calling (972) 988-4877 or through their website.