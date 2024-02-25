Grand Prairie man sets new world record for fastest half marathon in handcuffs

FORT WORTH – Dr. TaMar Hicks has been preparing for the big day for months and had quite the challenge ahead of him.

"They were nervous for me," Hicks said. "A lot of people were afraid I was going to fall."

The former college Division 1 track athlete wanted to be fast but with a catch.

"Today I'm going to be attempting to break the world record for the half marathon while wearing handcuffs," Hicks said.

He succeeded.

Many people who noticed the handcuffed runner wondered the reason for his unusual feat. Hicks said he set the goal last year to reduce stress and to improve his mental health.

"No matter how chained down I feel to negative thoughts or to bad circumstances, I'll always be able to overcome them," Hicks said.

Hicks isn't alone in his quest to finish a race at the 46th running of the Cowtown Marathon. Board Vice President Macy Hill said an estimated 40,000 runners and spectators attended the weekend events.

"We have 23,000 runners and 10,000 runners running today on Sunday," Hill said. "We'll have 14 countries and 50 states."

The Cowtown Marathon wrapped up Sunday afternoon, and officials estimate this year's races generated $13 million in economic impact for North Texas.

Cowtown organizers issued a heat advisory and had eight aid stations with water and Powerade.

"We have ice towels available. We have mister stations available as well," Hill said.

Hicks appreciated the preparations. He hopes setting a new world record can show people, including his son, the importance of finding a goal, working towards it, and finishing strong.

Hicks not only reached his goal but also set a personal best time. He broke the Guinness world record by almost five minutes.

"The world record was 1:25.19, and my unofficial time was 1:20.36," Hicks said.

He stayed focused throughout the race.

"I was thinking about all the people that were looking for me to break it, so I did it for them," Hicks said.

The Grand Prairie resident also had a message for others on the importance of persistence.

"When their backs are up against the wall, just know that you will come through," Hicks said. "Just keep your head down, don't worry about the negatives, and just keep your eyes on the prize."

Hicks is keeping his eyes on next year's prize and hopes to better his own world record.