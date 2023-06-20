Grand Prairie chase ends in a crash in Arlington

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A chase by Grand Prairie police ended in a crash Monday evening in Arlington.

It happened before 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Bardin Road and New York Avenue – just south of I-20.

There are no details on injuries or the chase itself.

.@ArlingtonPD and @GrandPrairiePD working the scene of a multi car crash. The intersection of New York and Bardin in Arlington looks like it will be closed for sometime. Neither agency sharing details yet. More details on @CBSNewsTexas when they’re available. pic.twitter.com/7WvJrjzH17 — Robert McMurrey (@robertmcmurrey) June 20, 2023

An Arlington police spokesperson told CBS News Texas that Grand Prairie police are investigating.

This story is developing.