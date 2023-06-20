Watch CBS News
Local News

Grand Prairie chase ends in a crash in Arlington

By Giles Hudson

/ CBS Texas

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A chase by Grand Prairie police ended in a crash Monday evening in Arlington.

It happened before 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Bardin Road and New York Avenue – just south of I-20.

There are no details on injuries or the chase itself.

An Arlington police spokesperson told CBS News Texas that Grand Prairie police are investigating.

This story is developing.

First published on June 19, 2023 / 9:06 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.