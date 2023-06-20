Grand Prairie chase ends in a crash in Arlington
ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A chase by Grand Prairie police ended in a crash Monday evening in Arlington.
It happened before 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Bardin Road and New York Avenue – just south of I-20.
There are no details on injuries or the chase itself.
An Arlington police spokesperson told CBS News Texas that Grand Prairie police are investigating.
This story is developing.
