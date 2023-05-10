Granbury ISD student injured after car rear-ends school bus

GRANBURY (CBSNewsTexas) - A car rear-ended a Granbury ISD school bus on May 10, sending one student to the hospital.

Bus 413 was transporting 12 students from STEAM Academy at Mambrino when the crash happened near Highway 144 and Williamson Road.

Parents were notified and told they could pick up their children from the accident scene or send their student home on a transfer bus.

The driver who ran into the bus also went to the hospital.