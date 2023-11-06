Granbury council candidate faces felony child pornography charges

GRANBURY (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A candidate for Granbury's city council was arrested Monday on two felony charges of child pornography.

Brad Benson, the Deputy Fire Marshal, a small businessman, and a lifetime member of the Granbury Volunteer Fire Department was taken into custody on Monday morning, the Republican Party of Hood County stated on social media.

Benson is a Republican candidate for Place 4 on the Granbury City Council in Tuesday's election.

"Based on the limited information available, it is our understanding that a serious sex related offense may be involved. If these allegations are true, there is no such way the party would ever condone such activity," the Republican Party of Hood County said in a statement.

According to the Hood County Sheriff Bond report, Benson was arrested at his home in Granbury.