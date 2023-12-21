Grab your rain gear! Scattered showers across North Texas

NORTH TEXAS - Grab your rain gear! We're tracking showers and a few storms for part of your holiday weekend.

No day will be a washout, but some of the rain could be heavy at times, especially Saturday evening through Sunday morning.

First, as we move through your Thursday, expect a few light rain showers here and there during the morning and afternoon hours. Rain will become a bit steadier later this evening and tonight. We're not expecting severe storms. Otherwise, we'll see mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s. Lows will be in the mid 50s.

We're expecting showers overnight tonight into Friday morning. The rain chance on Friday is 30%. We're not expecting rain all day. In fact, we'll likely see some breaks in the clouds by Friday afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

Let's stay weather aware Saturday and Sunday.

A slow-moving cold front will approach North Texas, starting Saturday afternoon and evening, giving way to scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Some storms could produce heavy rain, capable of producing localized flooding. Be careful while driving. The threat for severe weather is low for now, but stay alert. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

Scattered showers and storms will continue into your Sunday morning, which is Christmas Eve. We don't expect rain all day. Still, though, a few storms could produce heavy rain.

From today through Sunday, parts of North Texas could see between 1 and 3 inches of rain. Watch out for localized flooding.

High temperatures will be near 70 on Sunday. Then, with the cold front and rain to our east by Christmas Day, our temperatures will drop!

Morning temperature on Christmas Day will be in the low to mid 40s. Highs will be in the mid 50s. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds.