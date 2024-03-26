Governor Abbott launches Texas Space Commission

HOUSTON — Governor Greg Abbott launched the Texas Space Commission from Houston on Tuesday.

At NASA's Johnson Space Center, the governor introduced the board of directors for the Commission. The group includes leaders in aerospace technology, educators and former astronauts.

Abbott praised the history Texas has with space exploration and said he believes the Commission will help continue that tradition.

"With every new advancement that has taken place, we are building upon the legacy of what has been achieved right here at NASA," Abbott said.

Abbott was joined at the announcement by Speaker Dade Phelan, Representative Greg Bonnen, Representative Dennis Paul, NASA's Johnson Space Center Director Vanessa Wyche, and other state and aerospace industry leaders. Before the announcement, he toured NASA's Mission Control Center and spoke with native Texan and NASA Astronaut Loral O'Hara via International Space Station feed.

Texas Aerospace Research and Space Economy Consortium Executive Committee (TARSEC) will independently identify research opportunities within this state; enhance this state's position in aeronautics research and development, astronautics, space commercialization, and space flight infrastructure; and boost the integration of space, aeronautics, astronautics, and aviation industries into the Texas economy, according to the governor's office.

TARSEC is governed by an executive committee and will be composed of representatives of each higher education institution in the state, who will also provide funding and research recommendations to the Texas Space Commission.

The governor, with Lieutenant Governor Patrick and Speaker Phelan, appointed nine members to the Texas Space Commission Board of Directors. Abbott appointed Gwen Griffin, Kathy Lueders, and John Shannon to the Board of Directors for terms set to expire Jan. 31, 2025, January 31, 2027, and Jan. 31, 2029, respectively. Patrick appointed Sarah "Sassie" Duggleby, Kirk Shireman, and Evan Loomis, and Phelan appointed Dr. Heather Wilson, Dr. Nancy Currie-Gregg, and Brad Morrison to the Board of Directors.