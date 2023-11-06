Gov. Abbott likely to call for 4th special session with lawmakers still failing to pass legislation on school choice

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — At the U.S. India Chamber of Commerce's annual awards banquet, Governor Greg Abbott did not touch on school choice.

But with one day left in the third special session, he's continuing his push for it.

Last week, the governor expanded the agenda to include billions of dollars from the budget surplus to go toward school safety, teacher pay raises and special education. Also, phasing out the STAAR test.

"I said before, every school, every school district, every parent, every student will benefit because of the plan that we are working to get past," he said.

The plan would use taxpayer money to help families pay for different school options, like private schools, allowing more than $10,000 per year per eligible students.

Some House Republicans representing rural areas have consistently pushed back because funding is harder to come by and there are fewer private school options.

"There is no amount funding increases, extra money in our pockets, that is worth the cost long term for our public schools," said Nicole Hill of the Texas American Federation of Teachers.

Texas AFT, which represents more than 65,000 public school educators across the state, is remaining steadfast on their stance.

"The real issue is that the governor has not mentioned once the real funding that needs to take place in our public schools and that's the basic allotment," Rena Honea of Alliance AFT said.

American Federation for Children taking the opposing side. Members believe parents should have the freedom to choose schools that best meet their children's needs and abilities.

"School choice changed my life," said Denisha Allen of the American Federation for Children. "I became the first of my family to graduate high school. I went to college and received a master's degree because I had an opportunity to go to a school that was tailored to help me with my academic needs."

And Gov. Abbott has said if lawmakers can't come to an agreement on school choice, he may support primary challengers to lawmakers who oppose it.