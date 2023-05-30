Gov. Abbott calls special session to address property taxes and human smuggling

AUSTIN (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The legislative session may be over, but lawmakers aren't finished yet. Governor Greg Abbott called a special session to focus on property tax relief and human trafficking.

Even though the session ended late Monday afternoon, the new special session will begin immediately at 9 pm, Monday night. In a statement, Abbot said there are still critical issues to be addressed and that several special sessions will be required.

Announcing special session #1 to cut property taxes for hardworking Texans and crack down on illegal human smuggling. pic.twitter.com/UcVUsY9SLL — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 30, 2023

The governor said that lawmakers will focus only on two items during this first special session, cutting property taxes and cracking down on illegal human smuggling.

The governor said that he wants a path toward eliminating property taxes but that the legislature couldn't agree on how to accomplish that goal during the regular session.

"We must cut property taxes. During the regular session, we added $17.6 billion to cut property taxes. However, the legislature could not agree on how to allocate funds to accomplish this goal," Abbott said. "Texans want and need a path towards eliminating property taxes. The best way to do that is to direct property tax reduction dollars to cut school property tax rates."