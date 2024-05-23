Gov. Abbott, Alberta Premier make "high steaks" bet on Stars-Oilers
DALLAS — Texas and Alberta, Canada have a friendly wager.
On Tuesday, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith challenged Gov. Greg Abbott to a bet.
"The Edmonton Oilers are facing off against the Dallas Stars soon," Smith wrote on X. "It seems only fitting that I challenge my counterpart Governor @GregAbbott_TX to a bet. When the Oilers beat the Stars, you must eat the world's best steak, an Alberta rib steak."
Abbott accepted the bet, responding via X, "You're on! I bet the world's best ribeye - which is only found in Texas - that the Stars beat the Oilers!"
The Stars take on the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 Thursday at 7:30 p.m.