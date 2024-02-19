Watch CBS News
Local News

Got wings? Buffalo Wild Wings is giving them away for free on Feb. 26

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

Buffalo Wild Wings placed a bet on the big game – and lost – but wing lovers won.

On Feb. 26, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time, anyone in the U.S. can redeem six free boneless or traditional wings at Buffalo Wild Wings.

The Kansas City Chiefs become the first back-to-back Super Bowl champion in two decades, defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime in Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11 in Las Vegas.

Wing lovers can get theirs as part of the chain's "overtime button" promotion – when a game goes into overtime. It's normally active during NCAA's March Madness tournament, but returns for the Super Bowl.

Find a location near you here.

First published on February 19, 2024 / 7:51 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.