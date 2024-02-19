Got wings? Buffalo Wild Wings is giving them away for free on Feb. 26

Buffalo Wild Wings placed a bet on the big game – and lost – but wing lovers won.

On Feb. 26, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time, anyone in the U.S. can redeem six free boneless or traditional wings at Buffalo Wild Wings.

WE GOT OT!! FREE WINGS FOR AMERICA!!



(incl. 6 free wings at particip. U.S. BWW on 2/26/24 from 2-5 p.m. local. See Terms below for details.) — Buffalo Wild Wings (@BWWings) February 12, 2024

The Kansas City Chiefs become the first back-to-back Super Bowl champion in two decades, defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime in Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11 in Las Vegas.

Wing lovers can get theirs as part of the chain's "overtime button" promotion – when a game goes into overtime. It's normally active during NCAA's March Madness tournament, but returns for the Super Bowl.

Find a location near you here.