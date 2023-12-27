Good Samaritan rescues 8 puppies dumped in sealed box on Fort Worth highway

FORT WORTH - Eight puppies are safe thanks to the anonymous good Samaritan who noticed a nose poking out of a sealed box on a Fort Worth highway.

The Humane Society of North Texas said the Good Samaritan witnessed someone place a plastic box, locked and sealed with tape on the side of the highway, near 1187 and I-35, "when he saw the plastic container had a crack in it and a puppy's nose was poking through!"

Humane Society of North Texas

The good Samaritan took the eight puppies to the HSNT main facility off Lancaster Ave. in Fort Worth.

"Upon their arrival, our medical team swiftly took action to assess and care for all eight pups," said Cassie Davidson, the Public Relations Manager for HSNT. "All the puppies have survived, and our team is closely monitoring their well-being and moved them to a quiet location for continued observation."

Humane Society of North Texas

The anonymous Good Samaritan declined to be identified. Davidson said, "they merely did what they believed was necessary—the right thing."

"Eight defenseless puppies confined in a locked and taped box, thrown out of a vehicle, and left for dead," Davidson said in a statement. "It serves as a stark reminder of the distressing realities in our world."

