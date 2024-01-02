Good Samaritan puts out fire with garden hose at neighbor's house in Dallas

DALLAS — Dallas firefighters responded to a fire at a home in the 9500 block of Castlefield Drive early Tuesday morning.

As firefighters made their way inside the home, they saw a neighbor coming out with a garden hose in-hand. He had called 911, and according to investigators, had extinguished the fire.

During their investigation, firefighters determined the fire was an accident caused by a man smoking in the presence of home oxygen.

The man, in his 50s, was found in the bedroom with burn injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Dallas Fire-Rescue did not release the identity of the neighbor.