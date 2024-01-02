Watch CBS News
Local

Good Samaritan puts out fire with garden hose at neighbor's house in Dallas

By Nathalie Palacios

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

DALLAS — Dallas firefighters responded to a fire at a home in the 9500 block of Castlefield Drive early Tuesday morning.

As firefighters made their way inside the home, they saw a neighbor coming out with a garden hose in-hand. He had called 911, and according to investigators, had extinguished the fire. 

During their investigation, firefighters determined the fire was an accident caused by a man smoking in the presence of home oxygen.    

The man, in his 50s, was found in the bedroom with burn injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. 

Dallas Fire-Rescue did not release the identity of the neighbor.

First published on January 2, 2024 / 5:23 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.