Golfers in North Texas react to Scottie Scheffler's arrest

DALLAS — The number one ranked golfer in the world, and a Dallas native, is facing serious criminal charges.

Police in Kentucky arrested Scottie Scheffler this morning, while he was on his way to the second round of the PGA Championship in Louisville.

Scheffler was arrested for second-degree assault of a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding traffic signals from an officer directing traffic.

"They were directing traffic, he held his media credential out and was going in like they've been instructed," explained Scheffler's attorney, Steve Romine.

"And yeah, I think the officer that was directing traffic was maybe not part of the event's traffic detail. And so that's where the miscommunication arose and that's why we're here," said Romine.

Scheffler was released from jail before eventually teeing off at the PGA Championship later this morning. In a statement posted on his Instagram story, Scheffler says he was proceeding as directed by officers in what he called, "a very chaotic situation."

He went on to write, "There was a big misunderstanding of what I thought I was being asked to do. I never intended to disregard any of the instructions."

He also expressed sympathy to the family of the man who died in the accident earlier this morning.

"I know he's a highland park kid and a real good kid so I'm sure the truth will come out," said Dallas golfer Eric Marchetto.

North Texas golfers teeing up at the Cedar Crest golf course in Dallas this afternoon say they were suprised by today's news of the hometown champ's arrest but they believe it was an honest mistake.

"I don't know the details but I give Scottie the benefit of the doubt especially since he's a hometown kid. I'm sure there's a misunderstanding. Scottie's a good guy I think it's getting blown out of proportion," said Marchetto.

Golfer Willard Johnson said, "he's just trying to get to his job to do his job and apparently the police trying to do their job."