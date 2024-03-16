GoFund Me set up for several McKinney North High School families hurt in crash over Spring Break

MCKINNEY — A GoFund Me page has been set up for five different McKinney North High School families injured in a crash over Spring Break.

Several people were left with serious injuries while the families were caravanning to Florida. The GoFundMe organizer, Jen Wray, says a motorist caused a multi-car accident. One person is in critical care in Alabama after regaining consciousness and undergoing several medical procedures. Another person has been transported back to Dallas for jaw surgery. And a third person returned to McKinney for arm surgery.

Wray says in addition to the medical expenses or loss of work, "these families are faced with multiple totaled cars, rental car costs, last-minute flights and emotional turmoil that no one should ever have to endure."

As of Saturday morning, $3,950 of the $25,000 goal has been raised.