Giraffe stumbles, breaks family's car windshield during visit to Fossil Rim Wildlife Center
GLEN ROSE (CBSNewsTexas.com) — A family's car windshield is shattered after a giraffe stumbled and broke it during a visit to Fossil Rim Wildlife Center.
Warren Lewis, an official with the wildlife park, said both the family and the giraffe are fine following the incident, and that this is the first time this has happened since he started 11 years ago.
"It's an unfortunate situation," Lewis said.
He also shared that the park offers guided tours so that guests can visit without having to drive their own vehicle.
