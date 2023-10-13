Giraffe stumbles, breaks family's car windshield during visit to Fossil Rim Wildlife Center

GLEN ROSE (CBSNewsTexas.com) — A family's car windshield is shattered after a giraffe stumbled and broke it during a visit to Fossil Rim Wildlife Center.

Kari Hill

Warren Lewis, an official with the wildlife park, said both the family and the giraffe are fine following the incident, and that this is the first time this has happened since he started 11 years ago.

Kari Hill

"It's an unfortunate situation," Lewis said.

He also shared that the park offers guided tours so that guests can visit without having to drive their own vehicle.