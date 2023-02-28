Watch CBS News
20-year-old arrested in connection to Khurram Ali shooting faces murder charge

DALLAS (CBSTexasNews) - Dallas police arrested Ghazi Harris, 20, in connection to the fatal shooting of Khurram Ali, 33, on Jan. 19.  

Harris faces a murder charge for the incident at 5900 N. Central Expressway. Police found Ali that night in a car suffering from a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire-Rescue took him to a hospital where he died from his injuries, police said. 

Anyone with information about Ali's death is urged to contact  Detective Timothy Johnston at 214.671.3523 or at timothy.johnston@dallaspolice.gov.

