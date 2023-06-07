'Gentle giant,' Dallas police horse Big Tex dies from medical complications

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas) - The Dallas Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its Mounted Unit members, Big Tex.

Dallas Police Department

"I loved him. Big personality, stubborn, sweet, brave. He was such a good horse," shared his partner Senior Corporal Ana Johnson. "He was on his way to being one of the strongest and best the unit ever had. He left too soon."

Big Tex served the department for two years before his death on June 4. He was 10 years old and measured 18 hands.

Johnson said Big Tex would turn his lip up with a smile whenever she gave him water from the water hose. He would tilt his head to the side to make sure his ears were scratched on a daily basis, too.

Before starting his patrol in November 2021, Big Tex was living at a farm in Shepherd, Texas. His favorite foods were apples, carrots and peppermint horse treats.

Big Tex worked the St. Patrick's Day Block Party, Grand Entry Rodeo at the fair, nightly parades at the State Fair of Texas and numerous nights in the entertainment district patrolling Deep Ellum.

"A gentle giant, we thank him for his service," the department shared in a Facebook post, adding Big Tex died from medical complications.

The department's Mounted Unit was established in 1982.