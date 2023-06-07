Watch CBS News
Gas station shooting leaves employee injured, suspects unknown

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Police are investigating after a late night shooting left a gas station employee with a gunshot wound. 

They say it happened on June 6 around 11:30 p.m. at the Valero Gas Station at 13900 Trinity Blvd.

The shooting took place in the parking lot, sending at least one round through the window of the store, striking an employee. 

Police say those involved in the shooting fled the scene. There is no word on a description of the suspects or a motive.

The employee was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

First published on June 7, 2023 / 7:57 AM

