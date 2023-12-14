Watch CBS News
Local News

Gas prices in Texas drop to lowest level in nearly 3 years

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

NORTH TEXAS – Gas prices have dropped to the lowest level in nearly three years, according to AAA Texas.

The current statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.57 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel. The last time fuel was priced this low was on March 11, 2021.

You'll find the highest priced gas in Texas in Bryan/College Station at $2.77. The lowest priced gas is in Sherman/Denison, at $2.44 per gallon.

The price of gas in Fort Worth-Arlington and Dallas are relatively low as well, averaging $2.49 per gallon.

Texas is the state with the lowest average price of gas per gallon, at $2.57. Hawaii is the state with the most expensive gas, at $4.70.

AAA Texas says gas prices could be ticking up again soon, as more than 8 million Texans will be driving to their holiday destination this year, putting a pressure on the demand for fuel. 

First published on December 14, 2023 / 10:13 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.