Gas prices in Texas drop to lowest level in nearly 3 years

NORTH TEXAS – Gas prices have dropped to the lowest level in nearly three years, according to AAA Texas.

The current statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.57 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel. The last time fuel was priced this low was on March 11, 2021.

You'll find the highest priced gas in Texas in Bryan/College Station at $2.77. The lowest priced gas is in Sherman/Denison, at $2.44 per gallon.

The price of gas in Fort Worth-Arlington and Dallas are relatively low as well, averaging $2.49 per gallon.

Texas is the state with the lowest average price of gas per gallon, at $2.57. Hawaii is the state with the most expensive gas, at $4.70.

AAA Texas says gas prices could be ticking up again soon, as more than 8 million Texans will be driving to their holiday destination this year, putting a pressure on the demand for fuel.