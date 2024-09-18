Watch CBS News
Gas line damage prompts precautionary evacuations in White Settlement

/ CBS Texas

WHITE SETTLEMENT  Evacuations have now been lifted in the area surrounding the 700 block of Kimbrough Street after a contractor damaged a natural gas line during roadwork.

"The hazard has been mitigated and evacuations have been lifted!" the White Settlement Fire Department said in a social media message. "Some of the roads may still be blocked due to Atmos repairing the line. If you were evacuated due to this incident, thank you for your cooperation!"  

The following intersections, the fire department said, were blocked as a precaution:

  • Kender Lane at Meadow Park Drive
  • Kimbrough Street at Gibbs Drive
  • Kender Lane at Gibbs Drive
  • Kimbrough Street at Whitney Drive

