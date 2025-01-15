Watch CBS News
Gas leak in North Dallas prompts hours-long closure of Inwood Road at Forest Lane

By Julia Falcon

DALLAS – Part of Inwood Road in North Dallas is shut down due to a gas leak. 

Dallas Fire-Rescue said they responded to the gas leak is in front of the Lowe's Home Improvement store at 11920 Inwood Road around 6 a.m. Wednesday. 

An 8-inch gas main ruptured at that location, according to DFR. There is no information about how the line ruptured.

Inwood Road is shut down in both directions between Forest Lane and Willow Lane while Atmos Energy makes repairs. DFR said repairs could take between 12 and 15 hours.

CBS News Texas Chopper was over the scene Wednesday morning, showing the blocked off road and customers walking in and out of the Lowe's.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

 

 

Julia Falcon

