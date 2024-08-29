Gas leak in Bedford forces evacuation at Meadow Creek Elementary School

BEDFORD — A gas leak prompted HEB ISD to evacuate Meadow Creek Elementary School Thursday morning.

CBS News Texas Chopper was overhead as teachers and staff walked the elementary students across the street to Harwood Junior High.

The city of Bedford said that a contractor hit a 4-inch gas line nearby, and the district decided to evacuate Meadow Creek out of an abundance of caution. The district told parents that they do not need to take any action, and that they will share more information as it becomes available.

A nearby apartment complex was also evacuated.

The gas leak is near the corner of Harwood Drive and Park Avenue in a largely residential area. Atmos Energy said in a statement that it has crews on the scene to make repairs. The company did not provide an estimate for when the repair will be complete.

Harwood Drive is closed between Park Avenue and Martin Drive while the repairs are underway.