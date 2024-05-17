Garrett Foster's family speaks out on Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's decision to pardon Daniel Perry

Family speaks out over Gov. Abbott's decision to pardon Daniel Perry

COLLIN COUNTY — The family of Garrett Foster is speaking out about the governor's decision to pardon Daniel Perry who was convicted of murder after a Black Lives Matter protest nearly 4 years ago in Austin.

"I think they're using my dead child to make a political statement," said Garrett's mother, Sheila Foster.

Her heart still aches nearly 4 years after losing her son.

Garrett Foster was 28 years old and an Air Force veteran when he joined Black Lives Matter protesters in Downtown Austin in the summer of 2020 along with his fiancé Tiffany.

Daniel Perry was an Army sergeant who had posted on social media that, "I might have to kill a few people on my way to work, they are rioting outside my apartment complex."

Perry made the post shortly before he ran a red light and drove into the crowd of protestors.

Garrett Foster had an assault rifle strapped over his shoulder and was shot and killed when he approached the car driven by Perry, who also had a gun.

A Travis County jury found Perry guilty of murder and sentenced him to 25 years in prison.

On Thursday, Governor Greg Abbott approved a full pardon of Perry recommended by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles saying, "Texas has one of the strongest 'Stand Your Ground' laws of self-defense and cannot be nullified by a jury or a progressive district attorney...I will use my constitutional authority to override his leftist policies when needed."

Perry was immediately released from prison and the victim's mother received a phone call at her home in rural Collin County.

Sheila Foster recalled the moment she was notified saying, "The first thing I said after I collapsed was, 'Garrett I'm so sorry'."

Garrett Foster's family say multiple witnesses testified during the trial that he wasn't pointing his gun at Perry when he was shot, which led to a murder conviction that she says now means nothing.

Milton Wright, Garrett Foster's Grandfather says, "it's making a mockery of our justice system."

Sheila Foster says the governor's decision puts anyone who legally carries a firearm in Texas at serious risk.

"You can shoot somebody if you see their gun and it scares you that's what he's saying."

When asked what Sheila Foster would tell the governor she said, "I would ask him what the heck he is thinking and what kind of precedent is he setting in an open carry state...He's saying Garrett deserved to die because he was carrying a gun."

The Foster Family is hanging on to a slim hope that a possible lawsuit could be filed or a higher court could intervene and undo the Governor's pardon.

Sheila Foster's anger only temporarily hides the anguish that she says will return when another year passes in July without her son.

The full pardon from Governor Abbott can be found here.