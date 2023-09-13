Garland breaks ground on $64 million redevelopment program

On Your Corner. In Your Corner. Garland breaks ground on redevelopment off Broadway/I-30

GARLAND (CBSNewsTexas.com) - An area that sat empty for years finally had its special groundbreaking ceremony Monday.

The city of Garland is starting construction on a new redevelopment project off of I-30 and Broadway. The plans are finally coming into place after decades of working to find the right developers and plan.

"For the last few years, we've seen some remarkable growth here in Garland and a lot of it goes back to our 2019 bond package," said Mayor Scott LeMay. "The citizens spoke very clearly that they wanted approved amenities."

City leaders, developers and everyone involved in this process came together Tuesday to celebrate.

"It really does take a village to do something like this," said Anthem Development Managing Partner Scott Beck.

The first part of the project will build The Lofts on iThirty, which is a $64 million project that will include a 340-unit luxury apartment that will be a 12-minute drive from Downtown Dallas and close to a DART station and a Walmart.

"This is a great example of what we've been working for, or being able to have developers come in," LeMay said.

The property sat for years. In 2018, neighboring Walmart proposed building a town center. After a multiyear process, a Dallas-based anthem development is behind the project.

"We're just happy that, ultimately, Walmart and the city chose us to be able to help in our small part to be able to capitalize the project and, ultimately, work in the vision plan the city put forward," Beck said.

However, not everyone was onboard with this plan initially.

"We selected that spot because we knew we wanted a beautiful environment for children who have gone through so much so I'm sure you can guess I'm extremely protective," said Jonathan's Place CEO Allicia Frye.

Jonathan's Place is a nonprofit agency that provides residential and therapeutic services to abused, abandoned and neglected children. It's less than a half a mile away from the site of the new project. Frye said she was hesitant about the addition until developers reached out to her and explained their vision.

"This complex will be full in no time, and I think it'll bring a young, hip crowd to the area as well and I'm hoping some really great restaurants," Frye said.

"Developers are wanting to work in Garland, they're wanting to bring projects to Garland and what that does is that brings people to Garland and that strengthens the local economy," LeMay said.