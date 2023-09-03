Crews continue to battle large blaze near Huntsville
WALKER COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Firefighters continue to battle a large wildfire burning over 4,000 acres in Huntsville. As of 8:00 a.m. Sunday, all evacuation orders and road closures had been lifted. Although officials are still asking people to use caution.
According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the Game Preserve Fire, has burned an estimated 4,254 acres and is still 40% contained, as 1:00 p.m. Sunday.
TFS says aircraft are continuing to drop water to assist with firefighting efforts.
TFS said the fire started just before 4:30 p.m. Friday and grew from 100 acres to 1,200 acres by Friday night.
Gov. Greg Abbott activated the Austin Airtanker Base at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport Friday to "enhance Texas' wildfire suppression efforts" over Labor Day Weekend.
