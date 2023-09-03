Crews continue to battle large blaze near Huntsville

Temperatures continue to heat up over the holiday weekend

Temperatures continue to heat up over the holiday weekend

Temperatures continue to heat up over the holiday weekend

WALKER COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Firefighters continue to battle a large wildfire burning over 4,000 acres in Huntsville. As of 8:00 a.m. Sunday, all evacuation orders and road closures had been lifted. Although officials are still asking people to use caution.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the Game Preserve Fire, has burned an estimated 4,254 acres and is still 40% contained, as 1:00 p.m. Sunday.

TFS says aircraft are continuing to drop water to assist with firefighting efforts.

Update: the #GamePreserveFire in Walker County is an estimated 4,254 acres and 40% contained. As of 8 a.m. this morning, all evacuation orders and road closures have been lifted. Use caution in the area as emergency personnel and vehicles continue suppression work. #txfire pic.twitter.com/kRQmBbxymo — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) September 3, 2023

TFS said the fire started just before 4:30 p.m. Friday and grew from 100 acres to 1,200 acres by Friday night.

Gov. Greg Abbott activated the Austin Airtanker Base at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport Friday to "enhance Texas' wildfire suppression efforts" over Labor Day Weekend.