1 dead, 3 injured after wrong way crash involving 18-wheeler in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH – One person has died and three others are injured as the result of a wrong way car crash early Thursday morning.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. on I-30 east in Fort Worth near Alta Mere Drive and Highway 183. This stretch of I-30 will remain closed for several hours as crews clear the scene.

TxDOT cameras showed an 18-wheeler and another vehicle involved in the crash. There was heavy damage to the cab of the 18-wheeler.

While crews work to clear the scene, traffic is being diverted to Highway 183. To get back onto I-30 eastbound, exit Cherry Lane and take Ridgemar Boulevard past Ridgemar Mall.