Funeral For Man Shot & Killed By Fort Worth Cop

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - A funeral will be held on Monday for Jerry Waller, the homeowner who was shot and killed by a Fort Worth police officer last week while at home near the Woodhaven Country Club in east Fort Worth.

According to Waller's wife, her husband went to the garage with a gun last Tuesday morning after hearing noises that they suspected to be a burglar. But one of the two officers who responded to a false burglar alarm across the street ultimately shot Waller in the garage. Waller was struck six times in the chest.

The officer who shot Waller has been identified as Richard Hoeppner. Investigators said that he felt threatned when he saw the man with a gun, and then opened fire. Hoepper has been with the department for less than a year. He, along with the other responding officer at the scene, was placed on administrative leave.

"I think the police made a terrible mistake," said Kathy Waller, the victim's wife. "Somebody just got a little trigger happy, and away they go."

Monday will surely be an emotional day for the victim's family, as loved ones pay their final respects to the 72-year-old grandfather. The family said that, beyond the tragedy of Waller's death, they hope that everyone will remember the spirit of Waller's life. However, the family is still demanding answers.

A police investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Authorities have said that they will not comment further on the case until that investigation has been completed. "We remain committed to working with our residents and making this process efficient and transparent," said Chief Jeff Halstead.