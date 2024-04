FRISCO - Police are searching for a 17-year-old who was last seen leaving her house Monday night.

Ishika Thakore, 17 Frisco Police Department

Ishika Thakore left her house in the 11900 block of Brownwood Drive in Frisco around 11:30 p.m.

She is about 5-foot-4 and was wearing a black long sleeve t-shirt and red/green pajama pants. Police say she is a critical missing person.

If you have information about Ishika's wherabouts, contact Frisco police at (972)292-6010 or dial 911.